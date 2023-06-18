Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (43-28) and Cleveland Guardians (32-38) matching up at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on June 18.
The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (2-2) for the Guardians and Zach Davies (1-2) for the Diamondbacks.
Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Guardians have won 18 out of the 34 games, or 52.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Cleveland is 18-16 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 265 (3.8 per game).
- The Guardians' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 13
|@ Padres
|L 6-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Joe Musgrove
|June 14
|@ Padres
|L 5-0
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Wacha
|June 15
|@ Padres
|W 8-6
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Weathers
|June 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Zac Gallen
|June 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Shane Bieber vs Tommy Henry
|June 18
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Zach Davies
|June 20
|Athletics
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Luis Medina
|June 21
|Athletics
|-
|Logan Allen vs Paul Blackburn
|June 22
|Athletics
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs JP Sears
|June 23
|Brewers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Wade Miley
|June 24
|Brewers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Freddy Peralta
