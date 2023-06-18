Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will take the field on Sunday at Chase Field against Zach Davies, who is expected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Diamondbacks have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at -110. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have come away with 13 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has entered 30 games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 13-17 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 27 of 69 chances this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 7-3-0 against the spread.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-17 16-21 15-8 17-30 21-24 11-14

