Player prop betting options for Jose Ramirez, Corbin Carroll and others are available in the Cleveland Guardians-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Sunday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 74 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.349/.498 on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Padres Jun. 15 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 1 at Padres Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 34 walks and 21 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.342/.349 on the year.

Kwan brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 75 hits with 18 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He's slashed .311/.393/.598 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 13 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 30 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .289/.365/.486 on the season.

Marte has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .533 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 17 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0

