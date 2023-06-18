Jonathan Schoop -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Louie Varland on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is batting .202 with five doubles and 12 walks.

In 19 of 44 games this year (43.2%), Schoop has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 44 games this year.

Schoop has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In 10 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 23 .222 AVG .186 .340 OBP .238 .289 SLG .220 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 8/8 K/BB 22/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings