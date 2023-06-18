Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .231 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.
- In 62.5% of his 64 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (9.4%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 42.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (18.8%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.231
|AVG
|.231
|.313
|OBP
|.341
|.342
|SLG
|.407
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|16
|30/14
|K/BB
|25/19
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Davies (1-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.46 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.46 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
