Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .231 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

In 62.5% of his 64 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 64 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (9.4%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 42.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (18.8%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .231 AVG .231 .313 OBP .341 .342 SLG .407 9 XBH 11 2 HR 4 15 RBI 16 30/14 K/BB 25/19 0 SB 0

