Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.349 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .277 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
- In 59.7% of his games this year (37 of 62), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (30.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 12.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has had an RBI in 27 games this season (43.5%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 27.4% of his games this year (17 of 62), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.306
|AVG
|.250
|.347
|OBP
|.296
|.472
|SLG
|.405
|10
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|28
|16/9
|K/BB
|23/7
|2
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Davies (1-2 with a 5.46 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
