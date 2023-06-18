On Sunday, Kerry Carpenter (hitting .382 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Louie Varland

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .260 with seven doubles, four home runs and six walks.

In 15 of 29 games this season (51.7%) Carpenter has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (27.6%).

He has homered in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 17.2% of his games this year, Carpenter has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .400 AVG .120 .423 OBP .196 .600 SLG .300 6 XBH 5 2 HR 2 3 RBI 6 11/2 K/BB 18/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings