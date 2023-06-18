Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Matt Vierling (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Twins Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs Twins
|Tigers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .262 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in 29 of 52 games this season (55.8%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (23.1%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (11.5%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has driven home a run in 10 games this season (19.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 28.8% of his games this season (15 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.198
|AVG
|.314
|.270
|OBP
|.358
|.333
|SLG
|.480
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|11
|13/7
|K/BB
|27/6
|2
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 70 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Varland (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.