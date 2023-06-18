On Sunday, Matt Vierling (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .262 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Vierling has gotten a hit in 29 of 52 games this season (55.8%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (23.1%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (11.5%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has driven home a run in 10 games this season (19.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 28.8% of his games this season (15 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 28 .198 AVG .314 .270 OBP .358 .333 SLG .480 7 XBH 7 2 HR 5 8 RBI 11 13/7 K/BB 27/6 2 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings