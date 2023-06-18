Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Louie Varland on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .230 with nine doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
  • Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • In seven games this year (18.9%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 37 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.254 AVG .206
.338 OBP .265
.390 SLG .270
6 XBH 4
1 HR 0
7 RBI 2
16/8 K/BB 11/5
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
  • Varland (3-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.