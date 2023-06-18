Myles Straw -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .229 with 10 doubles, two triples and 23 walks.

Straw has picked up a hit in 40 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has not gone deep in his 68 games this year.

In nine games this season (13.2%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 22 games this year (32.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 37 .200 AVG .252 .264 OBP .331 .260 SLG .315 5 XBH 7 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 24/9 K/BB 28/14 2 SB 8

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings