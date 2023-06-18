On Sunday, Nick Maton (.138 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, four walks and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is batting .153 with six doubles, six home runs and 30 walks.

In 35.4% of his games this year (23 of 65), Maton has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (7.7%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.2%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has an RBI in 15 of 65 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 20 of 65 games so far this season.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .116 AVG .186 .267 OBP .295 .186 SLG .371 4 XBH 8 1 HR 5 9 RBI 14 27/16 K/BB 28/14 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings