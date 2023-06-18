The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .263 with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 walks.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 47 of 70 games this year (67.1%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (28.6%).

In 70 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36 of 70 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .256 AVG .268 .376 OBP .311 .360 SLG .340 10 XBH 9 1 HR 1 6 RBI 15 22/23 K/BB 17/11 5 SB 6

