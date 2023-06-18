Tigers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins (36-35) and Detroit Tigers (29-40) going head-to-head at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on June 18.
The Twins will give the nod to Louie Varland (3-2, 4.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Reese Olson (0-2, 6.08 ERA).
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-7.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Tigers are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (37.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (256 total runs).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|Braves
|L 10-7
|Reese Olson vs Spencer Strider
|June 14
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Michael Lorenzen vs Dylan Dodd
|June 15
|@ Twins
|W 8-4
|Matthew Boyd vs Sonny Gray
|June 16
|@ Twins
|W 7-1
|Will Vest vs Joe Ryan
|June 17
|@ Twins
|L 2-0
|Joey Wentz vs José De León
|June 18
|@ Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Louie Varland
|June 19
|Royals
|-
|Reese Olson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 20
|Royals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Daniel Lynch
|June 21
|Royals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Brady Singer
|June 23
|Twins
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Louie Varland
|June 24
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs Pablo Lopez
