Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins (36-35) and Detroit Tigers (29-40) going head-to-head at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on June 18.

The Twins will give the nod to Louie Varland (3-2, 4.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Reese Olson (0-2, 6.08 ERA).

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Tigers are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (37.7%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has been victorious seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (256 total runs).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

