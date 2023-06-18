When the Minnesota Twins (36-35) and Detroit Tigers (29-40) match up at Target Field on Sunday, June 18, Louie Varland will get the nod for the Twins, while the Tigers will send Reese Olson to the hill. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Twins (-210). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Varland - MIN (3-2, 4.70 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-2, 6.08 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 27, or 64.3%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 4-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (37.7%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 7-10 when favored by +170 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Tigers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

