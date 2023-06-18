Sunday, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zach Davies, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 13, when he went 0-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has four doubles and two walks while hitting .279.

In nine of 14 games this year (64.3%) Freeman has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

In 14 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Freeman has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three games this year (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 .333 AVG .240 .368 OBP .259 .444 SLG .320 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 2/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings