On Sunday, Zach McKinstry (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 197 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is batting .247 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.
  • In 59.7% of his 62 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 11 games this season (17.7%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 26 of 62 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 32
.273 AVG .224
.375 OBP .306
.432 SLG .327
8 XBH 5
3 HR 2
7 RBI 6
17/14 K/BB 25/11
6 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 70 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Varland (3-2) takes the mound for the Twins in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.