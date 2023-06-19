Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andy Ibanez -- hitting .407 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 19 at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Twins.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .230 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 18 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 40), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.211
|.269
|OBP
|.274
|.462
|SLG
|.368
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|16/2
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Royals are sending Lyles (0-11) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.78 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.78), 44th in WHIP (1.280), and 59th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.