Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .192 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Marisnick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is batting .190 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.
- In six of 16 games this year (37.5%), Marisnick has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Marisnick has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of 16 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|.286
|AVG
|.105
|.286
|OBP
|.190
|.381
|SLG
|.211
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/0
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.15).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.78 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.78), 44th in WHIP (1.280), and 59th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.