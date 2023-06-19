On Monday, Kerry Carpenter (hitting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has seven doubles, five home runs and six walks while hitting .279.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (30.0%).

Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (16.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.0% of his games this year, Carpenter has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 games this year (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 .400 AVG .167 .423 OBP .233 .600 SLG .389 6 XBH 6 2 HR 3 3 RBI 7 11/2 K/BB 18/4 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings