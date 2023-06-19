On Monday, Miguel Cabrera (batting .323 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .228 with nine doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

In 21 of 38 games this year (55.3%) Cabrera has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (13.2%).

He has homered in one of 38 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season (21.1%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 38 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .254 AVG .203 .338 OBP .278 .390 SLG .266 6 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 3 16/8 K/BB 11/7 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings