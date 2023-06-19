Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Miguel Cabrera (batting .323 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .228 with nine doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
- In 21 of 38 games this year (55.3%) Cabrera has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (13.2%).
- He has homered in one of 38 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season (21.1%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 38 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.254
|AVG
|.203
|.338
|OBP
|.278
|.390
|SLG
|.266
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|16/8
|K/BB
|11/7
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.78 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.78 ERA ranks 65th, 1.280 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
