Tigers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 19
Monday's game between the Detroit Tigers (30-40) and Kansas City Royals (19-52) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on June 19.
The Tigers will give the nod to Reese Olson (0-2, 6.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (0-11, 6.78 ERA).
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- Sportsbooks have not installed the Tigers as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Tigers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- The Tigers have been favorites in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.
- Detroit has played as favorites of -150 or more twice this season and lost both games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 262 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Michael Lorenzen vs Dylan Dodd
|June 15
|@ Twins
|W 8-4
|Matthew Boyd vs Sonny Gray
|June 16
|@ Twins
|W 7-1
|Will Vest vs Joe Ryan
|June 17
|@ Twins
|L 2-0
|Joey Wentz vs José De León
|June 18
|@ Twins
|W 6-4
|Will Vest vs Louie Varland
|June 19
|Royals
|-
|Reese Olson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 20
|Royals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Daniel Lynch
|June 21
|Royals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Brady Singer
|June 23
|Twins
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Louie Varland
|June 24
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs Pablo Lopez
|June 25
|Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Bailey Ober
