On Monday, June 19 at 6:40 PM ET, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (30-40) host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (19-52) in the series opener at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Royals have +125 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson - DET (0-2, 6.08 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-11, 6.78 ERA)

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won three of those games.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (27.6%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 9-30 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Zach McKinstry 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

