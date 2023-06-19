The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry (.250 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .246.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 38 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 63), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has driven in a run in 11 games this year (17.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 26 games this season (41.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .273 AVG .223 .375 OBP .302 .432 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 17/14 K/BB 25/11 6 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings