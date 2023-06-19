Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is hitting .263 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Short has recorded a hit in 16 of 32 games this year (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (9.4%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.4%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Short has had an RBI in nine games this year (28.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (18.8%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.271
|AVG
|.250
|.308
|OBP
|.364
|.417
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|5
|10/3
|K/BB
|10/5
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 0-11 with a 6.78 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.78 ERA ranks 65th, 1.280 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
