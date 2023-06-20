Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (batting .326 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .248 with 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 17 walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.9% of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 15 games this year (23.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.303
|AVG
|.201
|.359
|OBP
|.236
|.462
|SLG
|.223
|14
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|7
|27/11
|K/BB
|31/6
|6
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.05 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.55 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.55, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.