The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has three doubles and two walks while hitting .138.

In 28.6% of his 28 games this season, Gallagher has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 28 games this season.

In four games this year (14.3%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (10.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .091 AVG .170 .118 OBP .200 .091 SLG .234 0 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 9/1 K/BB 16/1 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings