Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has three doubles and two walks while hitting .138.
- In 28.6% of his 28 games this season, Gallagher has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 28 games this season.
- In four games this year (14.3%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (10.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.091
|AVG
|.170
|.118
|OBP
|.200
|.091
|SLG
|.234
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|9/1
|K/BB
|16/1
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.05 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- The Athletics are sending Medina (1-6) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.55 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.55, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.