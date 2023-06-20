Eric Haase -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the hill, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is hitting .216 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 54 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this season (5.6%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Haase has had at least one RBI in 18.5% of his games this season (10 of 54), with more than one RBI four times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 of 54 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 29
.256 AVG .181
.303 OBP .245
.402 SLG .213
6 XBH 3
3 HR 0
12 RBI 5
24/6 K/BB 29/8
1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.17).
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Lynch (0-3) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.79 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw seven innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.79, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.