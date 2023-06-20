Tuesday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (33-38) against the Oakland Athletics (19-55) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on June 20.

The Guardians will look to Aaron Civale (2-2) against the Athletics and Luis Medina (1-6).

Guardians vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 4, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 34 times and won 18, or 52.9%, of those games.

Cleveland has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and lost that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 277 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

