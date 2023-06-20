Guardians vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (33-38) against the Oakland Athletics (19-55) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on June 20.
The Guardians will look to Aaron Civale (2-2) against the Athletics and Luis Medina (1-6).
Guardians vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 4, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Athletics Player Props
|Guardians vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Guardians have been favored 34 times and won 18, or 52.9%, of those games.
- Cleveland has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 277 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|@ Padres
|L 5-0
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Wacha
|June 15
|@ Padres
|W 8-6
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Weathers
|June 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Zac Gallen
|June 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Shane Bieber vs Tommy Henry
|June 18
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 12-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Zach Davies
|June 20
|Athletics
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Luis Medina
|June 21
|Athletics
|-
|Logan Allen vs Paul Blackburn
|June 22
|Athletics
|-
|Logan Allen vs JP Sears
|June 23
|Brewers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Wade Miley
|June 24
|Brewers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Freddy Peralta
|June 25
|Brewers
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Corbin Burnes
