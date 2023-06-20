Steven Kwan and Brent Rooker will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+185). A 9-run total is set in the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -225 +185 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Guardians have a record of 2-1.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have an 18-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 52.9% of those games).

Cleveland has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

In the 70 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-39-3).

The Guardians have covered 70% of their games this season, going 7-3-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-17 17-21 16-8 17-30 22-24 11-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.