Jose Ramirez and Esteury Ruiz are the hottest hitters on the Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics, who play on Tuesday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB play with 46 home runs.

Cleveland is slugging .367, the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians are 18th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (277 total, 3.9 per game).

The Guardians' .308 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

Guardians batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-lowest average in MLB.

The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.

Cleveland has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.297).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Civale enters this matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Civale has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this year entering this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his five outings this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Aaron Civale Michael Wacha 6/15/2023 Padres W 8-6 Away Logan Allen Ryan Weathers 6/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Zac Gallen 6/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Shane Bieber Tommy Henry 6/18/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-3 Away Tanner Bibee Zach Davies 6/20/2023 Athletics - Home Aaron Civale Luis Medina 6/21/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Allen Paul Blackburn 6/22/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Allen JP Sears 6/23/2023 Brewers - Home Shane Bieber Wade Miley 6/24/2023 Brewers - Home Tanner Bibee Freddy Peralta 6/25/2023 Brewers - Home Aaron Civale Corbin Burnes

