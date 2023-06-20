When the Cleveland Guardians (33-38) and Oakland Athletics (19-55) match up at Progressive Field on Tuesday, June 20, Aaron Civale will get the nod for the Guardians, while the Athletics will send Luis Medina to the hill. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +200 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (2-2, 2.67 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (1-6, 7.55 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (-250) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will José Ramírez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 18, or 52.9%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Cleveland has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians went 2-1 across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Athletics have won in 19, or 26.4%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 1-14 when favored by +200 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+110) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+115) Josh Bell 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 17th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.