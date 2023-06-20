The Cleveland Guardians (33-38) host the Oakland Athletics (19-55) to open a three-game series at Progressive Field, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday. The Guardians are on the back of a series defeat to the Diamondbacks, and the Athletics a series loss to the Phillies.

The Guardians will look to Aaron Civale (2-2) against the Athletics and Luis Medina (1-6).

Guardians vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (2-2, 2.67 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (1-6, 7.55 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Guardians will hand the ball to Civale (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.67, a 2.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.259 in five games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In five starts, Civale has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

In five appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.55 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 7.55, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .288 against him.

Medina has two quality starts this year.

Medina has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season entering this outing.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his outings.

