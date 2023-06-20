Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his last game, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Daniel Lynch) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is batting .190 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.
- This year, Marisnick has recorded at least one hit in six of 16 games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Marisnick has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|.286
|AVG
|.105
|.286
|OBP
|.190
|.381
|SLG
|.211
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/0
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch (0-3 with a 5.79 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went seven innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 5.79 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
