On Tuesday, Jonathan Schoop (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Royals.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSDET

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop has six doubles and 12 walks while batting .204.

This season, Schoop has totaled at least one hit in 20 of 45 games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 45 games this year.

Schoop has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (24.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 23 .224 AVG .186 .333 OBP .238 .306 SLG .220 4 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 9/8 K/BB 22/4 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings