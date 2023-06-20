Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jonathan Schoop (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Royals.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop has six doubles and 12 walks while batting .204.
- This season, Schoop has totaled at least one hit in 20 of 45 games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 45 games this year.
- Schoop has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (24.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|.224
|AVG
|.186
|.333
|OBP
|.238
|.306
|SLG
|.220
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|9/8
|K/BB
|22/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch (0-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw seven innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.79, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.