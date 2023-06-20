Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on June 20 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .231 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

In 40 of 64 games this year (62.5%) Bell has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).

He has gone deep in six games this season (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Bell has driven in a run in 27 games this season (42.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%).

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (18.8%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .231 AVG .231 .313 OBP .341 .342 SLG .407 9 XBH 11 2 HR 4 15 RBI 16 30/14 K/BB 25/19 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings