Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 39 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.4% of them.
- He has homered in one of 39 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (20.5%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in eight of 39 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.270
|AVG
|.203
|.347
|OBP
|.278
|.397
|SLG
|.266
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|17/8
|K/BB
|11/7
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.79 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty went seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.