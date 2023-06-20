Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 2-for-3 last time out, take on Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 10 doubles, two triples and 25 walks while hitting .235.
- Straw has gotten at least one hit in 59.4% of his games this year (41 of 69), with more than one hit 11 times (15.9%).
- In 69 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In nine games this year (13.0%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (33.3%), including five games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|38
|.200
|AVG
|.262
|.264
|OBP
|.347
|.260
|SLG
|.323
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|24/9
|K/BB
|28/16
|2
|SB
|8
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.05).
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.5 per game).
- Medina (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 7.55 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 7.55 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing batters.
