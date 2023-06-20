Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Steven Kwan (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-6 with a triple) against the Diamondbacks.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is batting .261 with 16 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 48 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- In 71 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- In 21.1% of his games this season, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37 of 71 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.256
|AVG
|.264
|.376
|OBP
|.306
|.360
|SLG
|.346
|10
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|18
|22/23
|K/BB
|17/11
|5
|SB
|6
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.05 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.5 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.55 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has a 7.55 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
