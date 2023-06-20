On Tuesday, Steven Kwan (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-6 with a triple) against the Diamondbacks.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is batting .261 with 16 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 48 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

In 71 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

In 21.1% of his games this season, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37 of 71 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .256 AVG .264 .376 OBP .306 .360 SLG .346 10 XBH 10 1 HR 1 6 RBI 18 22/23 K/BB 17/11 5 SB 6

Athletics Pitching Rankings