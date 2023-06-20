The Detroit Tigers host the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Michael Lorenzen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Lorenzen Stats

The Tigers will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen (2-4) for his 12th start of the season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Lorenzen will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Lorenzen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jun. 14 6.0 9 6 6 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 6.2 7 6 6 3 1 at White Sox Jun. 3 7.0 2 1 1 6 0 vs. White Sox May. 27 6.2 2 2 0 4 1 at Royals May. 22 5.2 5 5 5 5 2

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 61 hits with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .231/.313/.386 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Twins Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 15 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 10 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 16 walks and 36 RBI (72 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.

He's slashed .248/.289/.434 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 17 2-for-5 0 0 4 3 0 vs. Angels Jun. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 14 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 14 home runs, eight walks and 37 RBI (68 total hits).

He's slashed .268/.303/.488 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

