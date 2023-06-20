Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Zack Short (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has three doubles, three home runs and eight walks while batting .253.
- In 48.5% of his 33 games this season, Short has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has an RBI in nine of 33 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|13
|.255
|AVG
|.250
|.291
|OBP
|.364
|.392
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|5
|10/3
|K/BB
|10/5
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.17).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Lynch (0-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.79 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw seven innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
