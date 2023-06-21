Wednesday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (34-38) and Oakland Athletics (19-56) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 21.

Paul Blackburn will get the nod for the Athletics. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 19, or 54.3%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 4-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 280 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule