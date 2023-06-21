Guardians vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (34-38) and Oakland Athletics (19-56) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 21.
Paul Blackburn will get the nod for the Athletics. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 6, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 19, or 54.3%, of those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 4-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 280 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 15
|@ Padres
|W 8-6
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Weathers
|June 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Zac Gallen
|June 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Shane Bieber vs Tommy Henry
|June 18
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 12-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Zach Davies
|June 20
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Aaron Civale vs Ken Waldichuk
|June 21
|Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Paul Blackburn
|June 22
|Athletics
|-
|Logan Allen vs JP Sears
|June 23
|Brewers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Wade Miley
|June 24
|Brewers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Freddy Peralta
|June 25
|Brewers
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Corbin Burnes
|June 27
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs Brady Singer
