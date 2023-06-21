Guardians vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Paul Blackburn will start for the Oakland Athletics against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Guardians as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +145 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.
Guardians vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-175
|+145
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
Read More About This Game
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have won 19 of the 35 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (54.3%).
- Cleveland has gone 4-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (40% winning percentage).
- The Guardians have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Cleveland has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 71 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-40-3).
- The Guardians have covered 70% of their games this season, going 7-3-0 ATS.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|17-17
|17-21
|16-8
|18-30
|22-24
|12-14
