How to Watch the Guardians vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will look to find success Paul Blackburn when he takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Athletics Player Props
|Guardians vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (46).
- Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.367).
- The Guardians' .244 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.9 runs per game (280 total).
- The Guardians are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.
- Guardians batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-lowest average in MLB.
- Cleveland's pitching staff is 27th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland's 3.86 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.291).
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/15/2023
|Padres
|W 8-6
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Ryan Weathers
|6/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Zac Gallen
|6/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Tommy Henry
|6/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 12-3
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Zach Davies
|6/20/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Ken Waldichuk
|6/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|Paul Blackburn
|6/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|JP Sears
|6/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Wade Miley
|6/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Freddy Peralta
|6/25/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Corbin Burnes
|6/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|-
|Brady Singer
