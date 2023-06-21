Esteury Ruiz and Jose Ramirez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Oakland Athletics and the Cleveland Guardians meet at Progressive Field on Wednesday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 77 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.346/.500 on the year.

Ramirez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 18 1-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Padres Jun. 15 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 1

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 34 walks and 24 RBI (75 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He's slashed .260/.336/.353 on the year.

Kwan heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple and three RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 18 1-for-6 4 0 3 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has recorded 76 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 37 stolen bases.

He's slashed .265/.324/.345 so far this season.

Ruiz hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .270 with four doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 18 1-for-1 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 17 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 2 vs. Rays Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI (55 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .250/.350/.482 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

