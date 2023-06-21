The Oakland Athletics (19-56) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when visiting the Cleveland Guardians (34-38) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Paul Blackburn will take the ball for the Athletics. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - CLE vs Blackburn - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

The Athletics are sending Blackburn (0-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.48 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.48, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opposing batters have a .265 batting average against him.

Blackburn is looking to collect his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Blackburn will look to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his four outings this season.

