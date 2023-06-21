Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .356 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .283.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in 38 of 64 games this season (59.4%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (31.3%).
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 43.8% of his games this year, Naylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (28.1%), including six games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.295
|AVG
|.273
|.341
|OBP
|.315
|.455
|SLG
|.430
|10
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|31
|18/10
|K/BB
|23/7
|2
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.00 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Blackburn (0-0) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.48 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.48 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing batters.
