Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .655 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on June 21 at 1:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Royals.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .262 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in 29 of 53 games this season (54.7%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (22.6%).
- He has homered in 11.3% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (18.9%), with more than one RBI in five of them (9.4%).
- In 28.3% of his games this season (15 of 53), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.198
|AVG
|.314
|.278
|OBP
|.358
|.333
|SLG
|.480
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|11
|13/8
|K/BB
|27/6
|2
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.33 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .297 to his opponents.
