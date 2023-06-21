After going 1-for-5 with a double in his last game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is batting .260 with 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.

Kwan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last games.

In 68.1% of his 72 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

In 72 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

Kwan has had an RBI in 15 games this season (20.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .254 AVG .264 .370 OBP .306 .362 SLG .346 11 XBH 10 1 HR 1 6 RBI 18 22/23 K/BB 17/11 5 SB 6

