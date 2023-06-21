Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on Wednesday.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Tigers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -125 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Tigers are 1-1-0 against the spread.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have put together a 4-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

Detroit has gone 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Detroit has played in 72 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-32-1).

The Tigers have covered only 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-19 15-22 10-23 21-18 26-31 5-10

