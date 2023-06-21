Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals are ready for a matchup with Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (66).

Detroit is slugging .362, the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers rank 27th in the majors with a .228 batting average.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.7 runs per game (268 total).

The Tigers' .301 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.

The Tigers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Detroit has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).

The Tigers have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.243).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.88 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Boyd enters the outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Boyd is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per appearance on the hill.

So far he has allowed at least one earned run in each of his appearances.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Twins W 7-1 Away Will Vest Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins L 2-0 Away Joey Wentz José De León 6/18/2023 Twins W 6-4 Away Will Vest Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals L 1-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals - Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins - Home Joey Wentz Louie Varland 6/24/2023 Twins - Home - Pablo Lopez 6/25/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Bailey Ober 6/26/2023 Rangers - Away Michael Lorenzen Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Boyd Martín Pérez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.