How to Watch the Tigers vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals are ready for a matchup with Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Royals Player Props
|Tigers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Royals Odds
|Tigers vs Royals Prediction
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (66).
- Detroit is slugging .362, the second-lowest average in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 27th in the majors with a .228 batting average.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.7 runs per game (268 total).
- The Tigers' .301 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.
- Detroit has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Tigers have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.243).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Matthew Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.88 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Boyd enters the outing with one quality start under his belt this year.
- Boyd is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per appearance on the hill.
- So far he has allowed at least one earned run in each of his appearances.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Twins
|W 7-1
|Away
|Will Vest
|Joe Ryan
|6/17/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|José De León
|6/18/2023
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Away
|Will Vest
|Louie Varland
|6/19/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/20/2023
|Royals
|L 1-0
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Daniel Lynch
|6/21/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Brady Singer
|6/23/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Louie Varland
|6/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|Pablo Lopez
|6/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Bailey Ober
|6/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Martín Pérez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.